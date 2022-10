Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Belgium hit 12.27% in October 2022, its highest since June 1975, as food and energy costs soared, statistics office Statbel said on Friday.

Energy prices rose 63.03%, while alcohol was the only category in which prices fell, dropping by 6.9%, it said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba & Olivier Sorgho; editing by John Stonestreet)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first