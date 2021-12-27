Belgians spend a quarter of their money online

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A quarter of all money spent by Belgians was spent online during the 3rd quarter of 2021, according to figures released by BeCommerce Market Monitor.

40.8 million online orders were processed during the last quarter totalling an amount of €3.2 billion, an increase of 46% compared to last year’s third quarter, Belga news agency reports.

As before the crisis, the most popular online transactions online relate to the travel, entertainment and events sectors. The three main categories are “air tickets and accommodation”, “attraction tickets” and “package holidays”.

