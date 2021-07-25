Belgium hit with renewed flooding amid heavy rain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belgium witnessed a new round of flooding on Saturday, as the country grappled with the impact of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The floods mostly impacted areas in the country’s southern French-speaking region of Wallonia. The provinces of Namur and Walloon-Brabant were particularly affected, according to the Belgium Crisis Center.

The town of Dinant saw significant destruction due to the floods, with automobiles having been swept away by the waters.

Namur experienced a mudslide as a result of the heavy rain.

The northern province of Antwerp also saw some damage due to the storms.

An earlier wave of floods this month had left at least 36 people dead in the country. Belgium held a national day of mourning last Tuesday to remember the lives lost.

The southern Belgian province of Liege was severely impacted, but is not expected to see further flooding.

Photo: A young woman sits in between the rubble of destroyed houses around her in Pepinster, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

