Belgium plans short-term flight ban to combat pollution

The Federal Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet, is proposing to ban frequent short flights between nearby airports, known as “flea hops,” which are seen as a symbol of wasteful air travel.

Primarily used by professionals, airlines, and private jet owners, this practice involves repositioning aircraft for maintenance or customer convenience.

In Belgium, where the maximum length is 375 km, this practice is particularly absurd. In 2022, there were 1,822 such flights between Belgian airports, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 1,713 in 2019.

Critics argue that these flights are harmful, polluting, and disruptive to local communities.

To address these issues, Minister of Mobility Gilkinet is proposing a royal decree to ban such flights. According to an article published by RTBF, the draft decree prohibits jet and turboprop aircraft, including advertising planes, from taking off or landing within the country’s territory.

The airports most affected by the ban will be Brussels, Liège, and Charleroi. According to RTBF, Gilkinet believes that this measure will have minimal impact on individuals and companies, targeting only those who have the means to choose alternative transportation options. Belgium aims to set an example for neighbouring countries, hoping to inspire similar actions.

