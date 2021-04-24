Belgium pushes on with bar reopening as hospitals near saturation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Belgium pressed ahead with plans to allow restaurant and cafe terraces to reopen on May 8 despite warnings from health officials that hospital saturation was starting to resemble that of Italy at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stressed an accelerated pace of vaccinations against the coronavirus, with some 28% of adults having received a first dose.

“If things evolve as they are evolving now, we can continue with our plan to open up outdoors on May 8,” he told a news conference. “The reopening of our economy, our social life, will follow the vaccinations.”

The government has decided that restaurants or bars will be able to serve outdoors until 10 p.m. with a maximum of four people per table.

In neighbouring the Netherlands, outside drinking and dining will be allowed from next Wednesday, although only between midday and 6 p.m. and with no more than two people to a table.

Earlier on Friday, health officials warned of a worsening situation in hospitals.

More than 23,000 people out of in Belgium’s 11 million population have died of COVID-19, with around 3,500 daily infections. Hospitals had 910 people in intensive care beds. Of the country’s 2,000 intensive care unit beds, 1,000 have been set aside for non-coronavirus cases.

“Everyone still has in mind the terrible images of Italian hospitals. For more than a year, we have been doing everything possible to avoid this at home but we are not so far from this type of scenario here,” Marcel Van der Auwera, Belgium’s head of emergency healthcare, told a news conference.

From May 8, up to 50 people will be allowed to attend an outdoor event. Belgium also plans some indoor test events, designed to allow a wider reopening in June.

