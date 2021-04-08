Belgium Restricts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belgium will stop giving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to people under age 56 for the next four weeks amid blood clot concerns, national and regional health ministers agreed today.

People aged 55 or younger will temporarily receive other vaccines, such as the BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and soon the Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Health ministers said in a statement the move should have little to no impact on the country’s current vaccination campaign, since seniors over age 65 are currently the main people being prioritized for immunization, along with all adults who have comorbidities.

The age restriction decision will be reviewed after four weeks.

Main Photo: The AstraZeneca vaccine. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...