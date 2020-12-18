Belgium tightens travel restrictions after Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute
POLITICO – From Christmas, travelers arriving in Belgium will have to produce a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed into the country, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said Friday.
Faced with slowing progress in its fight against the coronavirus, the government announced a clampdown on travel.
Non-residents traveling to Belgium after Christmas will have to prove they’ve tested negative or they “won’t get in,” Vandenbroucke said, adding that the government will ask transport companies not to let people travel without a negative test.
18th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Students wait to cross a road outside their school in Hong Kong...
18th December 2020
COVID-19 over these last months has infiltrated several seats of power.
Below are some of the leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 and how each administration dealt with it:
FRANCE
President Emmanuel Macron tested positive on Thurs...
18th December 2020
Today, Parliament’s negotiators agreed with Council on the instrument designed to help EU countries tackle the effects and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The text, agreed on Friday by negotiators from Budgets and Economic and Monetary Aff...
18th December 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations as U.S. regulators were on the cusp of approving a second vaccine for emergency use...
18th December 2020
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp will introduce voice and video calling feature to the messaging app’s desktop version next year, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par wi...
18th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video published on Friday that he would continue to work on the Brexit talks, despite self-isolating and working remotely after having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“I...
18th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - Friends and families kept apart by COVID this Christmas and New Year will not find their virtual gatherings over Zoom cut short by the usual 40-minute limit for free subscribers.
Zoom Video Communications Inc, whose technology ...
18th December 2020
MILAN (Reuters) - A new, downsized Alitalia aims to break even in terms of core profit in 2022, excluding aircraft costs, the state-owned carrier’s CEO-elect said on Friday.
“We are like a start-up company that takes its first step, like a hiker ...
18th December 2020
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
...
