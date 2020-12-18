Belgium tightens travel restrictions after Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO – From Christmas, travelers arriving in Belgium will have to produce a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed into the country, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said Friday.

Faced with slowing progress in its fight against the coronavirus, the government announced a clampdown on travel.

Non-residents traveling to Belgium after Christmas will have to prove they’ve tested negative or they “won’t get in,” Vandenbroucke said, adding that the government will ask transport companies not to let people travel without a negative test.

Like this: Like Loading...