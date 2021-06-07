Ben White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of their 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.

White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday’s final Euro warm-up game.

He was part of coach Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad.

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Photo England Football Team Facebook Page