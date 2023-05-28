Benfica wins record 38th Portuguese league title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Benfica won its first Portuguese league title in four years after beating Santa Clara 3-0 on Saturday on the final day of the season.

FC Porto finished two points behind in second after beating Guimaraes 3-0. Last year’s champion needed last-place Santa Clara to pull off a surprising win at Benfica to have a realistic shot at defending its title.

It was Benfica’s record-extending 38th league title and its first since 2019. Since Benfica’s last title, Porto had won it twice and Sporting once.

Photo – Benfica players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Soccer Championship following the Portuguese First League soccer match between Benfica and Santa Clara, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA

