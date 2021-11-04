Benzema hits landmark goal as double gives Real win over Shakhtar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MADRID (Reuters) – Karim Benzema struck twice to lead Real Madrid to an unconvincing 2-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and move the Spanish side clear at the top of Champions League Group D.

Real, who beat Shakhtar 5-0 in Ukraine last month, lead the standings with nine points, two more than Inter Milan who beat Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1.

Real went ahead in the 15th minute when Vinicius Jr. stole the ball from a Shakhtar defender and set up Benzema to score with a powerful shot from inside the box.

Shakhtar equalised five minutes before halftime with a stunning counter-attack finished off by Fernando.

Benzema and Vinicius Jr. combined again for the Real winner just after the hour mark, the latter linking up well with Casemiro before teeing up the France striker to find the net again.

“It’s hard when you play a game every three or four days, the team felt a little bit of fatigue. But sometimes you just have to win, even if you win ugly,” Benzema told reporters.

Inter go second with comfortable win at Sheriff

IRASPOL (Reuters) -A ruthless second-half performance earned Inter Milan a comfortable 3-1 win away to Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday to send them above the Moldovan debutants into second place in Group D.

Inter were left frustrated as they mustered 14 attempts to no avail before the break, but the hosts’ resistance eventually broke when Marcelo Brozovic fired home early in the second half.

Milan Skriniar doubled the Nerazzurri’s lead before substitute Alexis Sanchez powered home a third within a minute of his introduction, and Adama Traore headed in a stoppage-time consolation for Sheriff.

“Now the qualification is in our hands, we are second and we knew we had to win both games against Sheriff. We were good, there are no easy games and the guys were good and lucid,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said.

Inter climbed into second spot on seven points, one ahead of Sheriff in third and six clear of bottom side Shakhtar Donetsk, but two points adrift of group leaders Real Madrid.

Photo Real Madrid’s striker Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 2-1 during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

