Berlin faces curfew for first time in 70 years

Faced with a worrying increase in coronavirus infections, large German cities including Berlin are imposing a shutdown on bars and restaurants from Saturday that has alarmed the industry.

Berlin’s busy nightlife is facing a curfew for the first time in more than 70 years.

From local Berliners, setting the world to rights over a Pilsner behind the net curtains of an Eckkneipe, a traditional corner pub, to the weekend clubbers partying well beyond sunrise on Sunday, Berlin’s anything-goes nightlife has become synonymous with the German capital, especially since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In Berlin, they are forced to close their doors from Saturday evening between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., a time slot which usually sees tens of thousands of people out and about every weekend in the capital where many bars remain open all night.

The shutdown, which affects all stores except pharmacies and petrol stations, will remain in place at least until October 31. The sale of alcohol in service stations will also be banned.

Frankfurt has taken a similar measure, which came into force on Friday evening, with the closure of bars and restaurants and the ban on the sale of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

