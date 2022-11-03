Berlin urges German nationals to leave Iran or risk arrest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Germany’s government on Thursday urged its citizens to leave Iran or risk arbitrary arrest and long prison terms there, warning that dual nationals were particularly at risk.

Berlin has welcomed European Union sanctions on Iran, which has unleashed a bloody crackdown on some of the biggest protests in the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

“German nationals are asked to leave Iran,” a foreign ministry statement said.

“For German nationals there is a concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated and sentenced to long prison terms. Above all, dual nationals who have Iranian as well as German citizenship are at risk.”

Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams

Iranians take part during an anti-Germany protest in front of the German embassy in Tehran, Iran. Iranian protesters condemned what they claim to be ‘Germany’s support of anti-government protests in Iran’ as well as holding massive anti-Iran rally by Iranian oppositions earlier in Berlin. Iran has been facing anti-government protests whole over the world for more than a month. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

