Berlusconi leaves intensive care unit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Silvio Berlusconi on Sunday left the intensive care unit of the Milan hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the last 12 days for a lung infection and the sudden worsening of a chronic leukaemia.

After 12 days, the 86-year-old former three-time Prime Minister and media mogul is leaving the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital to be transferred to another ward.

The transfer, which was scheduled for Sunday, was made possible by the ‘constant improvement’ of his clinical picture, which Professors Alberto Zangrillo, ICU head and Berlusconi’s personal physician, and head blood cancer physician Fabio Ciceri had spoken about in their last bulletin.

Via ANSA

