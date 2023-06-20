Better pricing, quality would keep of Maltese citizens from illegal content

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite Maltese consumers ranking the highest among their EU counterparts in accessing pirated content at 22%, a remarkable 87% of them have expressed a preference for accessing, downloading, and streaming content through authorized platforms whenever affordable legal options are available.

In comments to CDE.News, Nathan Wajsman, Chief Economist at the EUIPO (European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights), highlighted the complex factors influencing individuals to seek pirated content, with price being a significant, and probably the major, influencer. “An absolute majority of EU citizens admit that better prices for products and services would keep them back from resorting to fake goods and piracy content”, he explains. Backing this reasoning, Wajsman cited the decline in music piracy experienced in recent years, after the emergence of affordable legal streaming platforms offering unlimited song access, as a clear case in point.



For Maltese users, another reason which would see them back off from illegal content is related to quality, with respondents indicating that they would be willing to go for legal content should the quality of the service offered improve.

14% of Europeans admit to having intentionally accessed content via illegal sources in the last 12 months. The percentage rises to 1 in 3 (33%) for young people aged 15 to 24. This was especially the case for sports viewers who opt to use illicit streaming devices or apps.



The EUIPO is adopting a comprehensive approach to tackle this significant challenge by addressing both the demand and supply sides. It focuses on the importance of education at all levels to raise awareness about intellectual property rights. Wajsman expressed concern about fresh graduates in fields like engineering or technology who possess limited knowledge of intellectual property, despite their ability to create new products and inventions. In this contest, education, starting from the youngest children and at all ages of the educational pathway, is seen as a potential game-changer.



In the past year, 13 per cent of Europeans admit to having intentionally purchased counterfeits. This figure is substantially higher among those aged 15-24, at 26 per cent, but falls to 6 per cent for those aged 55-64 and below 5 per cent for individuals over 65. While piracy is gradually declining in the EU, the access to counterfeit goods remains persistent. Wajsman highlights studies indicating that approximately 6% of non-EU imports consist of fake or counterfeit products, amounting to a staggering 190 billion euros.



Although the agency lacks direct enforcement powers, it has intensified its efforts to support relevant enforcement agencies in recent years. EUIPO funds a unit within Europol dedicated to addressing intellectual property infringements. It also provides training on investigation techniques through its support to CEPOL, the European Union agency responsible for law enforcement training.



The EUIPO provides a platform for businesses to protect their intellectual property rights through registration and enforcement mechanisms. By registering trademarks and designs, businesses can establish legal protection for their brands and products, safeguarding their market position and reputation. Additionally, the EUIPO offers tools and services to assist businesses in combating counterfeiting and piracy, such as the IP Enforcement Portal, which enables brand owners to take action against infringements. The EUIPO also conducts research and analysis on intellectual property trends, providing valuable insights to businesses for strategic decision-making.

