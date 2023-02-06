Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album

Reading Time: 9 minutes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyonce picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the 31 trophies collected by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

Despite her success over the years, the 41-year-old Beyonce had never claimed the best album trophy. Harry Styles took home that honor on Sunday for “Harry’s House.”

“I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category,” a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won record of the year, and Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” earned song of the year.

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist.

Styles triumphed over a formidable, wide-ranging field that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for “Un Verano Sin Ti.” For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

Honorees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy.

Taylor Swift (R) greets Questlove (L) as they arrive for the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, 05 February 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Here’s a summary of the winners and nominees in the biggest categories.

Album of the year

Winner: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Lizzo – Special

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Record of the year

Winner: Lizzo – About Damn Time

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy On Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Mary J Blige – Good Morning

Brandi Carlile ft Lucius – You And Me On The Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles – As It Was

Song of the year

Winner: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Harry Styles – As It Was

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Adele – Easy On Me

DJ Khaled – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best new artist

Winner: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Adele – Easy On Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Best R&B song

Winner: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best R&B performance

Winner: Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Lucky Daye – Over

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J Blige ft Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Best R&B album

Winner: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Chris Brown – Breezy

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch The Sun

Best rap song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin’ P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait For U

Best rap performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin’ P

Hitkidd & GloRilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait For U

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best rap album

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

Diplo and Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Kaytranada ft HER – Intimidated

Rufus Du Sol – On My Knees

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rock performance

Winner: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beck – Old Man

Black Keys – Wild Child

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient No 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

Winner: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient No 9

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

Best alternative album

Winner: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Arcade Fire – We

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Bjork – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best alternative performance

Winner: Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence + The Machine – King

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

Best country album

Winner: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best country solo performance

Winner: Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Zach Bryan – Something In The Orange

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Best country song

Winner: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Best country duo/group performance

Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where The Lonely Go

Best Americana performance

Winner: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You And Me On The Rock

Best Americana album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Best música urbana album

Winner: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Michael Buble – Higher

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross: Thank You

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Into The Woods – 2022 Broadway Cast Recording

Caroline, Or Change

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live On Opening Night

A Strange Loop

Producer of the year, non-classical

Winner: Jack Antonoff (for work with Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Diana Ross)

Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys, Hermanos Gutiérrez ,Hank Williams Jr.)

Boi-1da (Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow)

Dahi (Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples)

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II (Silk Sonic, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan)

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr (for work with Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs)

Amy Allen (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Charli XCX)

Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion)

The-Dream (Beyoncé. Pusha T)

Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato)

Best music video

Winner: Taylor Swift – All Too Well

Adele – Easy On Me

BTS – Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Doja Cat – Woman

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best song written for visual media

Winner: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) – Lin Manuel Miranda

Be Alive (from King Richard) – Beyoncé

Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) – Lady Gaga

Nobody Like U (from Red) – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Carolina (from Where The Crawdads sing) – Taylor Swift

Keep Rising (from The Woman King) – Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Winner: Finding Me- Viola Davis

Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music Is History — Questlove

Best video game score

Winner: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok – Stephanie Economou

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory

Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques

Old World – Christopher Tin

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first