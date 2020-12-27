Beyonce donates $500,000 to people facing eviction due to housing crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

American singer Beyonce will donate $500,000 to people facing eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic through her BeyGOOD charity foundation.

Grants of $5,000 will be handed out to 100 recipients in the US in late January.

They will be among those who have been left most at risk of losing their home due to the planned end of government funding that has protected people who fall behind on their rent from being evicted.

A statement released by the singer’s charity foundation said: “Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most.

“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.

“The housing moratorium is set to end on 26 December, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions.

“Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

Main Photo: US singer Beyonce EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Read more via CNN

Like this: Like Loading...