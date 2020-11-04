UPDATED: Biden appeals for patience

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a statement where he appealed for patience and indicated that it is going be a long drawn election night.

Biden said he is locked in a tight race against Republican President Donald Trump but was optimistic of a win.

Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.

“We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we would go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer!” Biden says, speaking now from Delaware.

“But we feel good about where we are. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

He adds: “It ain’t over until every vote, every ballot is counted.”

Democratic Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he stands with Dr. Jill Biden at his Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

