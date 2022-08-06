Biden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.

The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter.

Biden, 79, emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30 in what O’Connor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

