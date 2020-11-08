Biden will have no greater ally than UK foreign minister Raab

Reading Time: 2 minutes

UK’s foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that President Elect Joe Biden will find an ally in the UK, when it comes to the foreign policy.

Dominic Raab said “I’d like to first of all congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. He’s won with more votes in history in any election. We congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, she will be the first black woman to hold that office, a landmark achievement. And we’re excited by the opportunities for working with the new administration.”

He added that the contours adjust, the opportunities and some of the risks adjust when there are changes in the White House. But I am very confident from climate change to cooperation on coronavirus and counter-terrorism, there’s a huge bedrock of underlying interests and values that bind us very closely together, stressing that “when we look at what Joe Biden has talked about doing in foreign policy, he will have no greater ally and no more dependable friend than the United Kingdom.”

Raab added “We’re the ones that have been unconditional in saying that we’ll never see any infrastructure put up at the border between the north and the south in Ireland and we’ve of course listened to the concerns of our American friends. The Democrats are very invested in the Good Friday Agreement, we understand that, we look back at the work of George Mitchell, Bill Clinton, but I think it’s also fair to point out, as I’ve used those opportunities in Washington to do that the EU is itself putting pressure on the Good Friday Agreement with the approach it’s taken. So I’m sure we’ll have a common sense approach and actually when I look across at the issues I’m looking forward to the opportunities that we’ll have and I’m confident that the relationship between the UK and the US will thrive in the weeks and months ahead.”

