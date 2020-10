Reading Time: < 1 minute

Big Oil has some big numbers to back its renewable energy ambitions. France’s Total is now aiming for 35 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity by 2025, following BP’s recently announced goal of 20 GW. With deep-pocketed interlopers pouring more and more money into green projects, the question is whether there are enough wind farms and solar parks to go around, and at what price.

