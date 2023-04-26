Big police operation in Catania against migrant smuggling

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Catania on Wednesday executed arrest orders against 25 people suspected of being part of a foreign network that smuggled migrants arriving in Italy from sub-Saharan Africa to other parts of the European Union.



The suspects, who are primarily from Guinea and Ivory Coast, have been charged with criminal association for the facilitation of illegal immigration.



“The smugglers contacted the migrants directly in Africa (Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Libya) and took them to the European country of choice for a payment of more than 1,000 euros,” said Police Central Anti-Crime Director, Prefect Francesco Messina.

“Serious crimes, committed in several countries and characterized by transnationality,” he added.

Via ANSA

