Bird flu confirmed on farm in northern German state – ministry

Bird flu of the type H5N8 has been found on a poultry farm in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, the state’s agriculture ministry said on Thursday, after it has already spread among the wild bird population in the region.
Eight chickens died within a short time on a farm in the state, the ministry said, adding that the rest of the poultry on the farm had been culled and disposed of professionally.
Earlier this year, a case of H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a poultry farm in the northern state of Lower Saxony.
The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday ordered the culling of 200,000 chickens after highly pathogenic bird flu was found at a farm in the eastern town of Puiflijk and Britain on Monday ordered a cull of 13,000 birds at a farm in Frodsham, Cheshire, after detecting cases there.