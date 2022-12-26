Birkenstocks and Crocs among most purchased fashion items of 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Birkenstocks, trouser suits and seam-free workout sets were three of the most purchased fashion items of 2022. For those looking to tap into trending items, the Boxing Day sales could prove fruitful, with many of the most popular pieces on offer.

It appears many wanted to continue to enjoy pandemic discoveries such as comfortable footwear, with the luxury e-tailer Yoox reporting that its best-selling shoe of 2022 was the Boston Clog from Birkenstock.

The German brand, founded in 1774, has seen somewhat of a resurgence over the past two years. The once beloved shoes of healthcare workers are now a favourite among celebrities and influencers, with fans including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Sienna Miller.

With prices starting at £90, the online fashion search engine Lyst said searches for the Boston Clog style increased by 593% in the first six months of 2022. This marks the fifth time in two years it has appeared on the Lyst Index. Its taupe suede version was continually sold out, with many appearing for over double the original price on resale platforms.

Meanwhile, both Office and Amazon Fashion Europe reported Crocs as a top seller. At Office, it was the black Crocs with a faux fur lining that performed best. Much like Birkenstock, Crocs were previously popular among hospital and hospitality workers. Founded in 2002, the brand enjoyed renewed interest during the pandemic. They were the second fastest-growing brand in 2022, endorsed by everyone from Stormzy to David Hockney.

Comfort was also trending at Primark, with two loungewear items appearing in its top three products. High sales of the Snuddie – a £16 fleece-lined item Primark describes as “an oversized snuggly hoodie come blanket” – perhaps reflect consumers’ concerns over energy prices. The description also mentions keeping “toasty” and “chills at bay”.

Meanwhile, its seam-free sets, featuring crop tops, shorts and leggings, are very similar to Skims – the hugely sought-after Kardashian-founded brand. Primark prices start from £3.50 for a crop top, compared with £40 at Skims.

Sneaker-wise, various retailers reported Converse, New Balance and Veja as the bestselling brands.

As for bags, there has been a return to shoulder styles, with both Net-a-Porter and MatchesFashion citing the Loewe Puzzle bag as a top performer. Over at John Lewis, the Longchamp Le Pliage (£95) was a top seller. The retailer credits unboxing videos by Gen Z on TikTok (the hashtag has over 7 million views) for renewing interest in the French heritage brand.

Read more via The Guardian

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first