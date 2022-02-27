Blasts heard in Kyiv, fighting reported in vicinity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) – A series of blasts was heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv’s centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town.

According to Ukrainian news website Segodnya.ua, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.

Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister, said fighting was under way in Bucha with Russian forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard and Angus MacSwan)

Reuters /EPA

Photo A Ukrainian serviceman takes up position to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH