Bless the person, not the gay union says pope

The Vatican’s recent decision to authorise the blessing of gay couples means that the Catholic Church is blessing the individual persons and not the union, Pope Francis said Friday having recently clarified that Church teaching still finds homosexuality a disorder and allows the sacraments only for chaste gays.



Speaking to the former Holy Office about the declaration Fiducia supplicans, which authorised the blessing of gay couples, the Pope wished to “briefly emphasise two things: the first is that these blessings, outside of any liturgical context and form, do not demand moral perfection in order to be received; the second, that when a couple spontaneously approaches each other to ask for them, one does not bless the union, but simply the people who together have requested it.



“Not the union, but the persons, naturally taking into account the context, sensitivities, the places where one lives and the most appropriate ways to do it”.

Via ANSA/Vatican News

