Blinken meets with EU’s Borrell at ASEAN summit

August 4 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh on Thursday for Southeast Asia’s regional bloc, ASEAN Summit, where he spoke with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to be able to compare notes with Josep as we head into some of the meetings,” said Blinken. “For example, on food insecurity that’s felt literally around the world, challenges with energy prices as well, exacerbated by Russia’s aggression, but also many issues in this region directly, including the situation in Burma that has gone from bad to worse with the horrific execution of democracy activists just a few days ago, but also a very important and affirmative agenda with ASEAN.”

The meeting in Phnom Pehnh of the 10-nation block, is being attended by a string of other countries including China and the United States. Most of the ASEAN members focus will be on the code of conduct for the South China Sea. Other topics of the summit’s agenda include the military conflict in Myanmar, East Timor’s admission to the block.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Ten other countries are attending the summit as dialogue partners, among them are: The United States, China Australia, Japan, India and South Korea.