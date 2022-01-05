BMW brand achieves record sales over 2.2 mln vehicles in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German carmaker BMW achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021, the company said, outstripping 2019 sales even among a global chip shortage.

“For the first time ever, more than 2.2 million vehicles of the BMW brand were sold,” a spokesperson said. “BMW is in first place in the global premium car segment in 2021.”

German news agency dpa first reported earlier on Tuesday that sales chief Pieter Nota had revealed the record-breaking sales figure in an interview.

The BMW Group, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, “achieved solid sales growth” in the year, Nota said. “We expect further profitable growth into 2022”.

BMW is due to report its full annual sales figures next week. ($1 = 0.8867 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee)