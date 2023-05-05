BMW Recalls 90,000 cars with Takata Airbags: ‘Do Not Drive’ Order Issued

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BMW North America has issued an urgent “do not drive” order for approximately 90,000 cars built between 2000 and 2006 due to a recall related to the Takata-made driver-side airbag inflator.

The affected cars include the E46-generation 3 Series, the E39-generation 5 Series, the E53-generation X5, and the M3 and M5 models.

BMW has warned owners about the problem several times since 2016, but some cars have not been repaired yet.

The driver-side airbag inflator made by Takata can send shrapnel flying into the cabin, in the direction of the front passengers, if triggered.

BMW notes that the risk of serious injury or death increases as the part ages. Therefore, owners of affected BMWs that have not had their vehicles inspected and repaired should not consider them safe to drive.

BMW will contact motorists who own a car that needs to be repaired via email in May 2023 and via regular mail in June 2023. The company is also dispatching technicians to the car’s location so that they can perform the repair on-site or offering to pick up cars and return them when the repair is complete. The fix is free, the parts are readily available, and the job normally takes less than an hour.

The affected Takata airbags used a propellant that breaks down the over time, especially when exposed to heat and humidity. The older they get, the greater the chance of shrapnel being sent through the cabin if they deploy

Read more via Bloomberg News/ BMWblog/BMW

