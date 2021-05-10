Reading Time: < 1 minute

A newborn baby has been found dead in the Grand Union Canal in northwest London.

The body of the infant was discovered in the water near Old Oak Lane between Willesden and Park Royal on Sunday afternoon.

Police have appealed for the mother of the baby to seek medical assistance by calling 999.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

“Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene.”

Photo: Pexels.com

