Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, USA

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boeing Co secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, but the U.S. planemaker added more cancellations as customers ditched orders for the grounded MAX jets and overall aircraft deliveries fell to 13 in August, monthly data issued this week showed.

Boeing said it lost another 17 orders for the 737 MAX jet in August, bringing the total number of cancelled orders, including those where buyers converted the MAX to a different model, to 445 for this year.

The planemaker’s first MAX order this year was from Poland’s Enter Air, for two 737-8 aircraft with an option for two more jets. Boeing also booked 3 MAX orders from an unidentified customer.
%d bloggers like this: