Bolivian General Gary Prado Salmón who captured Che Guevara dies

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Bolivian general who captured the Cuban revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara and became a national hero has died aged 84.

In 1967 Gary Prado Salmón led a military operation in Bolivia, backed by US secret service agents, that defeated a communist insurrection organised by Che Guevara.

At the time Bolivia had a right-wing military government.

An army officer executed Argentina-born Guevara a day after his arrest.

The Cold War between the US and Soviet Union was at its height and Washington was extremely concerned about communist influence in Latin America, including Che Guevara’s activities.

He had left Cuba after the triumph of the 1959 revolution there, to lead guerrilla movements in other countries. He was a key ally of Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro and became a hero for communists worldwide.

Gen Prado’s son described his father as “an extraordinary person”, who left “a legacy of love, integrity and courage”.

Alongside Fidel Castro, Guevara was a major leader in the Cuban communist movement and was shot dead a day after his capture by order of the then right-wing military Bolivian government.

Salmon’s team, known as the Bolivian Rangers, were trained by the US Green Berets, who were told to prepare locals for a fight against guerrilla tactics in the region.

Since 1981, Salmon had been in a wheelchair, after being accidentally shot in the spine by another officer.

Photo: A file picture shows Bolivian retired General Gary Prado Salmon at his residence in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on 14 April 2011. Epa

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first