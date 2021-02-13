Bologna and Benevento draw 1-1

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rome (dpa) – Bologna and visiting newcomers Benevento drew 1-1 Friday in the opening fixture of matchday 22 in the Italian Serie A.

A botched effort from Musa Barrow became an assist for Nicola Sansone’s shot to give Bologna a first-minute lead, but Nicolas Viola levelled on the hour, flicking in with his heel as snow began to fall at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium.

The Southerners stayed in 13th place and lead Bologna on goal difference with a nine-point cushion to the drop zone.

Leaders AC Milan play at promoted Spezia on Saturday after third-place Juventus visit Napoli; second-place Inter Milan host Lazio on Sunday.

