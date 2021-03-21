Bologna rally to win 3-2 at Serie A tailenders Crotone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mid-table Bologna came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Serie A backmakers Crotone on Saturday.

Junior Messias’ long-range free-kick bounced into the far corner and Nigerian Simy converted a penalty after video review for the Southerners’ 2-0 at half-time.

Adama Soumaoro triggered the comeback in the 62nd and a drive from Jerdy Schouten made it 2-2 before Andreas Skov Olsen tapped in the winner with six minutes left.

Bologna’s defender Danilo Larangeira (L) and Crotone’s forward Emmanuel Riviere in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and Bologna FC at Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

The Bolognese moved into 10th place past Sampdoria and Udinese.

Promoted Spezia host third-last Cagliari in the day’s only other game as Inter Milan v Sassuolo was cancelled because the league leaders Inter are in isolation after four players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Genoa won 2-1 at second-last Parma on Friday.

Reuters

