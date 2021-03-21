Bologna rally to win 3-2 at Serie A tailenders Crotone

Mid-table Bologna came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Serie A backmakers Crotone on Saturday.
Junior Messias’ long-range free-kick bounced into the far corner and Nigerian Simy converted a penalty after video review for the Southerners’ 2-0 at half-time.
Adama Soumaoro triggered the comeback in the 62nd and a drive from Jerdy Schouten made it 2-2 before Andreas Skov Olsen tapped in the winner with six minutes left.
The Bolognese moved into 10th place past Sampdoria and Udinese.
Promoted Spezia host third-last Cagliari in the day’s only other game as Inter Milan v Sassuolo was cancelled because the league leaders Inter are in isolation after four players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Genoa won 2-1 at second-last Parma on Friday.
Reuters