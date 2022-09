Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Italy international Thiago Motta will be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna, managing director Claudio Fenucci announced at a press conference on Saturday.

The 40-year-old former Inter Champions League winner succeeds Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was sacked during the week despite battling leukaemia since 2019 and having to seek treatment repeatedly.

The final contract details for Brazilian-born Motta are yet to be finalized. Motta was coach at Serie A rivals Spezia until June.

dpa

