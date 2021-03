Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bologna beat visiting Sampdoria 3-1 Sunday to consolidate their mid-table position in the Italian Serie A.

Musa Barrow headed in Bologna’s opener and set up Mattias Svanberg’s second after Fabio Quagliarella volleyed in for 1-1. After the break Svanberg’s assist led to Roberto Soriano’s flicked finish against his former team.

Bologna’s Musa Barrow jubilates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs UC Sampdoria at Renato Dall’Ara stadium, Italy, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

The Bolognese are now one point adrift of 11th-placed Samp and sit 11 clear of the three-team relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

dpa

Like this: Like Loading...