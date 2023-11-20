Bolzano tops quality of life survey in Italy, Crotone, Messina, and Caltanissetta last

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The northern province of Bolzano near the Austrian border topped the latest and 25th quality of life survey from newspaper ItaliaOggi and Ital Communications, in collaboration with Rome’s La Sapienza University.

Crotone in Calabria came 107th and last.

On the podium with Bolzano were Milan, up from fifth last year to second this, and Bologna which came third again.

At the bottom, along with the Calabrian province, were Messina, 105th, and Caltanissetta, 106th.

Photo: A scene from Bolzano: by Antonio Sessa on Unsplash

Via ANSA/ Italia Oggi

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group