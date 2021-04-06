Bomb threat on Turkish Airlines flight while taxiing for departure from Warsaw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reports emerged this morning of a bomb threat on board Turkish Airlines flight TK1766, from Warsaw Poland to Istanbul, Turkey on 4th April 2021 as it was taxiing for departure. The Airbus A319 with 103 passengers was taxiing towards the runway in Warsaw Chopin Airport when the airport received information that there may be a bomb on board the aircraft.

The aircraft was stopped on the apron and the 103 passengers were evacuated. Emergency vehicles including firefighting trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the aircraft.

As the evacuation was completed, special forces inspected the aircraft for bombs. The aircraft later departed after a three-hour delay as nothing dangerous was discovered on board.

A number of flights were delayed and a few were cancelled following the closure of the airport.

via aviation24.be

Like this: Like Loading...