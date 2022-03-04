Bonduelle stops commercial activity in Ukraine, Airbnb suspends all operations in Russia and Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 4 (Reuters) – French plant-based food company Bonduelle said on Friday all commercial activity had been interrupted in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

The group’s three vegetable processing plants are operating in Russia, it added in an earnings statement.

Meanwhile, home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet.

Photo – Aftermath of an overnight shelling at a residential area in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO