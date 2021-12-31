Boosters reduce risk of Omicron household transmission

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The odds that vaccinated people will catch the virus if a household member becomes infected are nearly three to four times higher with Omicron than with Delta, but booster doses reduce that risk, new findings suggest.

Researchers analyzed transmission data collected from nearly 12,000 infected households in Denmark, including 2,225 households with an Omicron infection.

Overall, there were 6,397 secondary infections in the week after the first infection in the house. After accounting for other risk factors, the rate of person-to-person spread of the virus to fully vaccinated people was roughly 2.6 times higher in Omicron households than in Delta households, the researchers reported on this week on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Booster-vaccinated people were nearly 3.7 times more likely to get infected in the Omicron households than in the Delta households, they found.

Looking only at Omicron households, however, booster-vaccinated people were 56% less likely to become infected compared to vaccinated people who had not received a booster. And overall, when booster-vaccinated people were the ones who first brought home the virus, they were less likely than unvaccinated and vaccinated-but-not-boosted people to pass it to others.

Once you're here...

  • Activist Thunberg’s foundation to donate 100,000 euros for COVID-19 vaccine

    Activist Thunberg’s foundation to donate 100,000 euros for COVID-19 vaccine

    Cde20th April 2021
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday her foundation will donate 100,000 euros ($120,290) to support more equitable global COVID-19 vaccine distribution. "About 1 in 4...
  • Opinion: Maltese parents group support online schooling

    Opinion: Maltese parents group support online schooling

    Cde23rd August 2020
    A facebook group was created recently where the parents who are in favour of online schooling could voice their opinion. In light of the high number of cases of Covid-19 and a...
  • Malta Election Watch – One tale of two surveys

    Malta Election Watch – One tale of two surveys

    Cde21st June 2020
    The Labour Party has a 23% and 24% lead according to two surveys published on Sunday. The Labour Party has a 23% lead over the Nationalist Party, according to an EMCS poll commissi...
  • It’s a long jump back onto the travel bandwagon

    It’s a long jump back onto the travel bandwagon

    Cde26th May 2020
    by Sharon Lam Reuters Breakingviews   It has never been truer that the journey is the destination. Travelling has proven resilient after previous crises, which suggests that once...
  • Handshake will be relic of a more trusting time

    Handshake will be relic of a more trusting time

    Cde25th May 2020
    by John Foley - Reuters Breakingviews   Finance will be different after Covid-19, and not just because the economy will be in the doldrums. Social shifts that outlast the pandemi...
  • Catering on a knife-edge

    Catering on a knife-edge

    Cde25th May 2020
    by Jesmond Saliba - CiConsulta  A man walks into a bar and finds it open. Even fans of bar jokes will struggle to see the funny in this one at time when the catering industry is ...
  • The paradigm after the crisis

    The paradigm after the crisis

    Cde24th May 2020
    by Jesmond Saliba A crisis is rarely welcome, but the coronavirus emergency may be just what the doctor ordered at this juncture in history. That the pandemic pushed the world int...
  • Calling for Change

    Calling for Change

    Cde23rd May 2020
    By Lawrence Zammit The post-coronavirus Maltese economy is not expected to be the same as the one we had in the pre-coronavirus times. The new normal will not be like the old norm...
  • Relaunch Made in Malta

    Relaunch Made in Malta

    Cde19th May 2020
    Malta is in the transitional period that began with the reopening of business on May 4 after five weeks of lockdown. Announcing the restart, the Prime Minister spoke about a three-...