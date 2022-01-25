Boris Johnson hosted birthday party at No 10 during lockdown – ITV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Embattled British PM Boris Johnson came under further pressure after ITV News reported that Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first lockdown in 2020, at a time government-enacted rules clearly forbidding indoor social gatherings at the time.

According to the report, the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, allegedly helped organise a surprise party for Johnson – said to have been attended by up to 30 people, on the afternoon of 19 June. Allegedly the event was held in the Cabinet Room at No 10 Downing Street, after the prime minister returned from an official visit to a school in Hertfordshire.

Downing St said the prime minister only attended for less than 10 minutes.

On the evening of the same day, family friends are understood to have been hosted upstairs in the prime minister’s residence in an apparent further breach of the rules. Number 10 have denied this, claiming the prime minister only hosted a small number of family members outside.

ITV News further alleged that the invitees included Lulu Lytle, an interior designer who has been the subject of a separate controversy related to expensive renovations at Johnson’s apartment in Downing street.

Read more via ITV News.