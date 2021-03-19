Boris Johnson to have AstraZeneca jab as he urges public to do the same

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British prime minister is to receive his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after reassuring the public it was “safe”.

Boris Johnson, 56, has urged people to get inoculated and said England’s roadmap out of lockdown was “on track”.

He said there was “no change” to the plan despite a drop in vaccine supply.

Several European countries are to resume using the AstraZeneca jab after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed it was “safe and effective”.

The regulator reviewed the vaccine amid fears about blood clots, but said it was “not associated” with a higher risk and the benefits outweighed any risks.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street conference on Thursday that the AstraZeneca jab was safe but “the thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes”.

The prime minister was himself hospitalised with Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

“The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let’s get the jab done,” he said.

Main Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via BBC

