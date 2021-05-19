Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Financial Times reports that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons not to travel to countries on the government’s “amber list”, as the opposition intensified its criticism of his border policy.

He said that the public should only travel to amber-list countries under exceptional circumstances, following reports that on Monday about 150 flights departed from the UK to such destinations.

“It is very important for people to grasp what an amber-list country is, it is not somewhere where you should be going on holiday,” he said during a visit to a vaccination centre in Islington, north London. “If people do go to an amber-list country, if they absolutely have to for some pressing family or urgent business reason . . . then please bear in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you’ll have to take tests and do a passenger locator form and all the rest of it.”

