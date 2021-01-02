Bosnia sets up tents for freezing migrants

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Trying to resolve a humanitarian disaster, the Bosnian military set up tents Friday for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck in a burned-out refugee camp that has no facilities to fend off freezing winter weather.

Bosnia has faced international criticism for leaving some 1,000 migrants without shelter after a fire engulfed the squalid Lipa refugee camp near its northwest border with Croatia over a week ago.

The armed forces said Friday that about 150 soldiers had arrived to put up tents for the migrants, which will be run by the International Organization for Migration.

Migrants warm themselves by a campfire during a winter day at the Lipa refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Earlier Friday, the migrants held a protest to highlight the horrendous conditions they are facing in Bosnia. Aid groups said hundreds of migrants rejected food and held up banners calling for international help.

The authorities announced earlier this week that they would move the migrants from Lipa to a former army compound in central Bosnia but plan was rejected after local residents organized protests.

Bosnian soldiers set up new tents for migrants at the Lipa camp in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The migrants spent 24 hours in a convoy of buses, waiting to move, but ended up back in the burned-out Lipa camp instead. For the past two nights, they have lit fires to warm up at the muddy camp site.

Main Photo: Bosnian soldiers set up new tents for migrants at the Lipa camp in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

AP

