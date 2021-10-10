Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, 24, was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn at a wet Istanbul Park to overturn a two-point deficit to Hamilton and walk away six points clear with six races remaining.

Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez finished third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth and ahead of seven-times world champion Hamilton, who had started 11th due to an engine penalty.

“It’s been a while, but feels good. I think from my side probably one of the best races I’ve had ever,” said Bottas, who started on pole position and was never threatened.

“Apart from that one little slide, everything was under control.”

The victory was the Finn’s first since Russia in September last year.

Reuters

Photo Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing after the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 October 2021. EPA-EFE/UMIT BEKTAS / POOL