Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Harrison Ford to present Oscars

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon and last year’s history maker, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, will be presenting at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh unveiled the “stellar” cast of stars to present at the upcoming ceremony in a press release shared on the official Oscars website.

Marvel star Don Cheadle, veteran actor Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, last year’s best actor winner, Joker star, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Zendaya are also part of the first batch of presenters announced by the producers.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required,” Collins, Sher and Soderbergh said in a joint statement.

Additional presenter announcements are expected in the coming days

The Oscars 2021 will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre in Hollywood. In the US, the ceremony will be televised live on ABC.

The awards night will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

