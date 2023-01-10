Bradley Mifsud claims new national record in discus throw

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Maltese athletics calendar year got off to a bright start with a national record in the very first event held at the Matthew Micallef St John in Marsa. Rush AC’s Bradley Mifsud established a new national record in the discus, with a 53.80m throw, more than a metre longer than his previous milestone established last Summer.

This result was achieved during an athletics meeting organised by local club Rush AC which attracted over 230 athletes from different clubs around the country.

In addition to Mifsud’s extraordinary accomplishment, the Meet brought about new records in the different age categories. La Salle’s Matthew Azzopardi broke the Under 16 record in the 600m with a time of 1:28.05 while Isaac Bonnici of Rush AC set a new record on the same distance for the Under 18s and Under 16s. (1.24.11).

Bianca Shoemake also had a superb result with the Rush AC athlete setting a new Under 16 record on the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.92s.

In this first event of the year, it was not solely the youngsters to impress and establish new milestones with David Bezzina of St. Patrick’s claiming a new Over 40 record on the 600m with a time of 1.35.23.

Besides these records, the meeting brought about several promising timings that augur well for the rest of the season. Notable performances included Luke Bezzina (Pembroke)’s win on the 60m in 7.03s and Pembroke’s Kay Testa’s 300m timing of 40.94s.

It was definitely a memorable day out for Thea Parnis Coleiro, with the promising lady going home with three victories on the 60m (7.90s), 300m (42.29s) and long jump (5.30m).

The results achieved yesterday in Marsa at the Second Edition of the Rush AC Athletics Meeting augurs well for the remainder of the Maltese athletics season with so many athletes in good form at such an early stage of the calendar year.

