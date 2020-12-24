Brazil’s Petrobras to close London office, move ops to Rotterdam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA will close its London office to reduce costs and move the operation to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, said it is also considering closing its offices in Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay after ongoing divestments are completed.

Main Photo: A File picture of the logo of Petrobras sign at the headquarters of state-owned energy giant Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

