Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Like this: Like Loading...