France’s Macron announces new nationwide lockdown starting Friday to combat virus outbreak

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second national lockdown, banning travel between regions.



Mr Macron said under the new measures, starting on Friday, people will only be allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

Non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, will close.



Schools and creches will remain open, he added.

The evolution of the virus in France has surpassed “even the most pessimistic projections”, the president said.

While remote working should be carried out where possible, Macron said citizens will be able to leave their homes for work purposes, to help vulnerable individuals and to do grocery shopping.

Covid daily deaths have risen above 500 there and officials say everything must be done so it “does not overwhelm us”.

