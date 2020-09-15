Brian Laudrup given all-clear from cancer after ten years of treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brian Laudrup, who used played for Chelsea, Rangers, Ajax, Brondby and AC Milan revealed that he has finally been given the all-clear follicular lymphoma cancer.

Posting a picture on Instagram with his doctor and nurse, Laudrup said: “Today, after ten years of treatment and check-ups, I finally got the all-clear for my follicular lymphoma cancer diagnosis!

“A huge thank you to this amazing and wonderful medical staff at the Rigshospitalet.”

Former Rangers star Shota Arveladze sent Laudrup his best wishes, responding to the post: “Brian, thanks to god.”

Laudrup started with Danish club Brøndby, winning two Danish championships in the late 1980s. He then played for German and Italian clubs, winning the 1993–94 Serie A as well as the 1994 UEFA Champions League title with Milan.

He was a vital part of the Rangers team which dominated the Scottish Premier Division in the 1990s, winning three championships, among others. He won the 1998 UEFA Super Cup in his brief stint with English club Chelsea, and had a brief spell with Copenhagen in Denmark, before ending his career with Ajax in 2000.

Laudrup, who helped Denmark shock the world to win Euro 1992, became a fan favourite among Rangers fans during his four years at the club between 1994 and 1998.

The Dane made 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 41 goals in the process.

